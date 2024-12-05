Nigerian singer Speed Darlington recently became a topic of ridicule after a mother disapproved of him

A Nigerian girl used one of the singer's lousy pictures as her WhatsApp DP, and her mum was irritated by it

Following that, the elderly woman took to the family group to share different implications of what the rapper's photo meant

A WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian mother and her daughter, Favvour, leaked online over the young girl's display picture.

Apparently, Favour used one of Nigerian singer Speed Darlington (Darlington Okoye) 's untidy pictures as her WhatsApp DP.

The Nigerian mum, seeing her daughter's new DP, went to the family group to complain bitterly about it

Reposting the photo, the enraged woman demanded to know who Speed Darlington was, criticising her daughter's decision to use such an image as her DP.

Venting in Igbo, she questioned whether the controversial rapper was a demon based on his appearance in the photo.

The mom went on to instruct her daughter to remove the photo immediately, stressing the infiltration of evil powers via such mediums.

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online:

preciousismarketing:

"Igbo till the wheel is off 😂😂😂😂😂 mmuo ojoooo😂😂😂 mama that’s your daughter president oo."

sugarsplashbrand_:

"I don’t understand Igbo..but I’ve died from laughing."

olori_aribike:

"I don't understand Igbo but I almost fainted."

chidimma_patty:

"Favour oka na-aga kwa church? Valud question."

chrissyuneze:

"Abeg oh! Mummy Leave our Presido oh. We no dey use am play, we like am like that. Favour is proudly Akpain!!!."

_zobolina:

"Mama na akpi you Dey call demonic presence 😂😂😂make him no hear am o."

manuelphrancis:

"Must be really stressful having parents like this sha. Just saying. Maka ihe nine ha na e takie ya serious."

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy and mom

Legit.ng had earlier reported that days after the singer’s release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, shared a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna Boy.

According to Akpi’s lawyer, the rapper is known by many as a joy giver, and his controversial videos were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone.

In the statement, he also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

