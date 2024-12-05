Global streaming platform Netflix has broken its silence amid reports of its silently exiting the Nigerian movie industry

The streaming platform's response comes hours after renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolaytan disclosed Netflix had reportedly cancelled several commissioned projects

The recent update from Netflix has, however, left many Nigerian viewers confused as to who to believe

International video streaming service Netflix has reacted to viral reports that it is leaving Nigeria and cutting off financial support for local content in the country.

Netflix, in a statement, has, however, reiterated its commitment to Nigeria's creative industry.

The Group Account Director, Edafe Onoriode, from Netflix’s public relations agency, Hill and Knowlton Strategies, shared the company’s official position in a report via PUNCH while dismissing reports of the platform's exit.

“We are not exiting Nigeria. We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories to delight our members,” a Netflix spokesperson stated.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the reports of Netflix's exit emerged following comments by Kunle Afolayan in a video, where he revealed that the steaming platform cancelled several commissioned projects.

Afolayan said he was lucky to have produced his projects from the cancellation.

Nigerians react as Netflix denies exit

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Tonyjay:

"Which news we wan believe now."

iamdirebella02:

"If they like they leave if they like they stay but what they should not say is they are generating low income from Nigeria."

Ebenz0_:

"If they leave, it's their loss."

iamtrueflint:

"Where they won go? ABEG O."

RiRiBen22:

"Which one we go come believe."

talktoojogbon:

"Are you sure?"

KabirMisali:

"How I wish it exits. Their closure from the country might trigger another citizen to establish the local one."

CAdinnu28324:

"So actually run to their site to search if this news was true. So this people are so so needed in nigeria after all."

Anikulapo ranks No. 1 globally on Netflix

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo attained a milestone as it ranked No.1 globally on Netflix.

The movie broke ground on the international scene eleven days after its release.

Anikulapo topped the Netflix global chart as the most viewed Non-English Netflix original, with 8,730,000 views in less than a week.

