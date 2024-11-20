Israel DMW has continued to express gratitude to his boss Davido after he helped him secure a five-year visa in the United States

He shared how long it would take him to get to heaven from the country and he shared videos of when he got his visa

Many netizens admitted that Israel DMW is a grateful person and noted that his appreciative mindset will take him far in life

Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, the logistics manager of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared his opinion of the distance between the United States and heaven.

Israel DMW thanks Davido for US visa, says the country is closer to heaven.

According to Israel, Heaven is 46 minutes away from the USA and he noted that he got a five-year visa in the country.

He used the opportunity to thank God Almighty for the visa and also Davido for helping him out. The singer's aide also expressed gratitude to the people of Edo state and Nigerians.

Israel DMW's attitude of gratitude has become a part of him and some netizens commended him for it. Others said that being grateful would get him more opportunities than he could imagine.

Reactions to Israel DMW's USA visa, heaven

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Isreal DMW's USA visa below:

@onpointbeautybraids:

"We love you Isreal, loyalty pays go and be fruitful."

@victorchyna:

"My own be say wetin dey inside the ghana must go bag?"

@iam_nestly:

"Juju na so heaven near from America."

@goody_uc:

"Congratulations. It's good to always show appreciation."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"Gratitude and loyalty will take you to where your skills and expertise cannot reach."

@tsg_world:

"I like his grateful spirit. The reason he keeps getting favours."

@jessemacht_8870:

"From there trek go meet God, tell am say Tinubu hold us for neck."

@ebest_09:

"I love it when someone is grateful. David will eventually do more for him! Gratitude is a must."

Israel DMW gets US visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW has now become the latest US visa holder.

The loyal 30BG crew member went online to share the pleasant news with his social media family.

In his post, the dramatic online personality thanked his boss, David Adeleke, and Ubi Franklin, for making it happen.

