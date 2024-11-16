Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has reacted to viral claims of him getting attacked in South Africa

A video had made the rounds online where it was gathered that the music star was punched in Cape Town

The clip raised comments from Davido’s 30BG fans, and Buju BNXN has now set the record straight with a new video

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, aka Buju BNXN, has reacted to the claims that he was punched in South Africa.

According to social media reports, the Fikan We Kan crooner was allegedly attacked in Cape Town, and a video of the alleged incident went viral.

In a new development, Buju BNXN took to his social media pages to slam Davido’s 30BG fans, who reacted to the news of the alleged attack.

Fans react as Buju BNXN reacts to claims of getting punched in South Africa. Photos: @toyourears, @davido

BNXN denied getting punched in South Africa by sharing a video of his face. The music star asked if he looked like someone who had been punched.

He said:

“Shey I be like person wey dem punch, blow or beat. All those sissies cannot do shiit.”

Not stopping there, Buju BNXN also took to his X (Twitter) page to shade Davido and his fans. He wrote:

“Fakes stats & Fake news. O ye oloun fr.”

Reactions as Buju BNXN denies getting punched in SA

Buju BNXN’s posts went viral online, and some netizens reacted. Some of Davido’s fans refused to back down and insisted he was attacked. Read their comments below:

kingnitro15:

“The blow no enter well no be all blow dy show like that 😂.”

Jibby_fx:

“U go explain taya mumu.”

aiy_his_:

“Please come back home mbok.”

mc_kingfunny1:

“Them beat u guy no lie.”

Ble_ssingbabe:

“30BG button.... 😂.”

babsneh001:

“You go explain taya Fikan we kan 😂.”

bolathicktoh:

“Aje hand touch you 😂.”

Im_tee_boi:

“Oga dem wolo ur eyes 😂😂.”

Labzyreall:

“You’re bigger we wizkid fan love you ❤️.”

Captain_mavins:

“WIZKID ❤️🦅 FC love you, you are bigger than DAVIDO.”

Labzyreall:

“No mind them jor.”

Myz_joe1112:

“U go explain tire😂.”

brendanukagod__:

“Your left face is bigger than the other one now... Hold the video straight.”

da.mini1906:

“No mind them with fake news 😂😂30bingos wan create their own happiness.”

Favorite_boyfriend1:

“To be celebrity no easy o, you go just lie lie till you fade.”

Buju BNXN continues shading Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and continued to shade the DMW boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration.

He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place. Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

