Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is in the news after she shut down claims of either being a Gen Z or a millennial.

The young actress, rumoured to be 24 years old, took to her official Instagram page to update fans about how 2024 had been for her.

Regina Daniels seemed to have enjoyed the year and called it her greatest one ever. She then went on to reclassify her age group.

According to the billionaire’s wife, she is too millennial to be called a Gen Z because she has a millennial soul despite her age.

The mum of two then introduced her new category as what she called Gemillenial because she doesn’t fall under any of the other categories.

In her words:

“This year has been by far my greatest year everrrrrr ! Too millennial to be Gen Z mehnnn 😉

New Category : Gemillenial. Meaning: millennial soul in Gen Z age. I created mine since I don’t fall under any 🤷‍♀️.”

Reactions as Regina Daniels shuts down claims of being Gen Z

Regina Daniels’ claims of not belonging to the Gen Z or millennial generation piqued the interest of some netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Vivyan.gabriel:

“Evidence choke baby 😍 miss pretty Gemillinial ❤.”

youngbabi4u:

“Good news report it is😍.”

Big_big_ford:

“U get money na.”

Chichibabe867:

“Na to pack come ur house and follow u enjoy??abi hw u see am🔥.”

peace_cally:

“Beautifully and wonderfully made🔥.”

Jennies.h.m:

“Wow 🤩 😍😍 so beautiful lady Gina 😍.”

Uchemontana:

“My princess 🤭.”

Grasslast70:

“The most valuable treasure on earth ❤️.”

Prankhottiee:

“So Ned no get older brother who’s looking for a wife?”

Ukwuomapraise:

“Too classy.”

Ugochi5i:

“Old man food😍.”

Lady_prescott:

“Face card never declines ❤️.”

blezgee:

“Be showing me levels darl.. I love it for you😍😍.”

mthambo_onelisiwe:

“oh this woman always looking beautiful .❤️”

Eju_dchef:

“Finally found my category 😍.”

Njidaine3:

“I don’t care what what anyone says this is rich and old money 🥰I don’t care I love her.”

miriamesther49:

“😍😍😍 fine girl like Gina 😍😍❤️🔥.”

Biggest_bird_999:

“All thanks to daddy 🔥.”

Ned queries Regina Daniels about phone conversation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko got fans asking questions after the older man was seen questioning his young wife.

Just recently, Regina was live on TikTok and talking to numerous fans on the internet when Ned walked in. The older politician asked his younger wife who she was talking to on the phone. He asked if she was hiding something from him, and she replied by swearing that she was not.

Speaking further, Ned insisted on knowing who Regina was talking to over the phone, and the young actress tried her best to explain what it means to be live on TikTok.

