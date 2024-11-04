Emeka Nwagbaraocha has shared his take on Peter Obi's plan when he emerges as the president of Nigeria

The actor said that it does not make sense to attend church activities more than three times weekly

He added that when one plans to spend much time in the church, the time for productivity will be less

Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha has defended the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, after he said that he would turn night vigils to night shifts.

Obi made this statement during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast. He added that politics and churches are attractive, and they need to be dismantled.

The politician's statement is trending and has got mixed reactions from netizens. Emeka supported Obi and noted that it does not make sense to attend church more than thrice a week except one is a pastor.

He revealed that he has seen church banners with daily services and it should not be so. The movie star, who is famous for his role in the series Far From Home, added that spending much time in church will not make one to be productive.

See Emeka Nwagbaraocha's tweet below:

Watch the clip of Peter Obi's statement below:

Reactions to Emeka Nwagbaraocha's tweet on Obi

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Emeka Nwagbaraocha's tweet on Peter Obi below:

@ella_uche28:

"It's their choice though. There are Catholics that attend mass everyday and I admire them. But I can't, except it is a special mass."

@Emeneks:

"Definitely their choice. I’m just saying it doesn’t make sense to me logically. Especially when these services are hours long. Catholic masses are 1hr max I think."

@prolificcharisa:

"It's not a big deal especially if you are a worker in church, I'm a chorister in church, and I still have my life. If one can go to work every day, then it's possible."

@FolyDominion:

"Some people will go like 6 times a week."

@Emeneks:

"If you don’t have a job and you’re working in church, that’s different."

@sasu_mwen:

"If they had real jobs, it’d be once a week."

@iyke10417281:

"Going to church always doesn't determine how righteous you are. From my records, it is seen that most people who go to church always sin the most. The question is do you have faith? Do obey the ten commandments?"

Peter Obi clarifies claim on the church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media with his recent suggestion to 'convert church vigils into night shifts'.

While some commended his proposal as a means to enhance productivity, others condemned it as an infringement on religious traditions.

However, in a statement by one of his spokespersons, Ibrahim Umar, Obi refuted claims that he advocated for the dismantling of the church.

