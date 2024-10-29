Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo recently learned some new dance moves from her influencer daughter, Priscilla

A video made the rounds of Priscy teaching her mum and others the new steps after they welcomed her boyfriend’s sister to Nigeria

The heartwarming display between them got many social media users gushing over their mum-and-daughter bond

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, have once again warmed hearts with their mother-and-child bond.

Just recently, Priscilla taught her mum some new dance moves as they welcomed her boyfriend, Juma Jux’s sister, Fatima, to Nigeria.

In the video, which @Shantizworld posted on Instagram, Priscilla is seen seated at a dining table and surrounded by her loved ones as she shows them the new dance moves.

Fans gush as Iyabo Ojo learns dance moves from daughter. Photos: @shantizworld

Source: Instagram

The camera later showed Priscy’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, trying to repeat the steps. The air was filled with excitement as the Nollywood star and others bonded with each other.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo learns dance from Priscy

The heartwarming video of Iyabo Ojo learning a new dance step from Priscilla got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Ringsnmore_:

“I'm just so happy for you I don't know why 😂.”

Omowunmioadegunwa:

“Welcome to Nigeria fatimah, we love you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Shaynacares:

“Our inlaw don come greet mama iyawo o🙌nice one.”

Ringsnmore_:

“We go learn Tanzania 😂.”

Natty_essentials:

“May that the be blessed🙏no evil shall happen in both families before and after the day in Jesus mighty name🙏.”

Truebanku:

“I am so happy. Eeeee sweet my belle❤️❤️❤️.”

ringsnmore_:

“I don dey learn Tanzania as I dey like this.”

Bi_organics:

“Iyabo sabi give me joy.”

veenahs_touch:

“Queen mother 😂😂😍❤️💃💃💃💃.”

queenkems1:

“Good news will be part of our household AMEN 🙌❤️.”

he_r_nie:

“Nah me happy pass👏.”

Fans share observation about Priscilla's engagement

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng