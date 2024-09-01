Elon Musk Leads List of 10 Richest Men in the World in 2024 as Dangote Gets New Ranking
- The world's richest men have increased their wealth since the start of 2024, with Elon Musk leading the pack
- Data shows Musk remains the richest man alive, followed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault
- Dangote's 2024 is not going well, as he has lost over $1 billion in the last eight months and now sits as the second-richest man in Africa
The combined net worth of the world's ten wealthiest billionaires has increased by $19.75 billion in a single day, bringing their total wealth to an impressive $1.56 trillion as of Saturday, August 31, 2024.
The increase was driven by gains across their various tech and consumer goods investments.
Data from the Bloomberg Index shows that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of X (formerly Twitter), remains the world's richest man with a net worth of $239 billion as of August 31, 2024.
The index indicates that Musk's wealth has increased by $10.1 billion since the start of 2024.
The second richest man on the list is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $202 billion.
He is followed by French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, who has suffered a loss of over $10 billion in 2024, bringing his net worth down to $197 billion.
Here is the list of the top 10 richest men
- Elon Musk: $239 billion
- Jeff Bezos: $202 billion
- Bernard Arnault: $197 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg: $185 billion
- Larry Ellison: $156 billion
- Warren Buffett: $150 billion
- Larry Page: $148 billion
- Steve Ballmer: $145 billion
- Sergey Brin: $139 billion
- Mukesh Ambani: $113 billion
Dangote loses Africa's richest spot
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote lost his title as the wealthiest man for the second time in a month.
South Africa's Johann Rupert claimed the top spot from the Nigerian industrialist after Dangote's wealth declined due to a drop in the shares of his company, Dangote Cement.
Dangote's net worth, according to Bloomberg reports, has dropped by over $1 billion in 2024, while his rival Rupert's net worth has increased by $19.6 million.
