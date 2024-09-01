The world's richest men have increased their wealth since the start of 2024, with Elon Musk leading the pack

Data shows Musk remains the richest man alive, followed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault

Dangote's 2024 is not going well, as he has lost over $1 billion in the last eight months and now sits as the second-richest man in Africa

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The combined net worth of the world's ten wealthiest billionaires has increased by $19.75 billion in a single day, bringing their total wealth to an impressive $1.56 trillion as of Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The increase was driven by gains across their various tech and consumer goods investments.

Elon Musk and the other world richest men Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Data from the Bloomberg Index shows that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the head of X (formerly Twitter), remains the world's richest man with a net worth of $239 billion as of August 31, 2024.

The index indicates that Musk's wealth has increased by $10.1 billion since the start of 2024.

The second richest man on the list is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $202 billion.

He is followed by French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, who has suffered a loss of over $10 billion in 2024, bringing his net worth down to $197 billion.

Here is the list of the top 10 richest men

Elon Musk: $239 billion

Jeff Bezos: $202 billion

Bernard Arnault: $197 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $185 billion

Larry Ellison: $156 billion

Warren Buffett: $150 billion

Larry Page: $148 billion

Steve Ballmer: $145 billion

Sergey Brin: $139 billion

Mukesh Ambani: $113 billion

Dangote loses Africa's richest spot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote lost his title as the wealthiest man for the second time in a month.

South Africa's Johann Rupert claimed the top spot from the Nigerian industrialist after Dangote's wealth declined due to a drop in the shares of his company, Dangote Cement.

Dangote's net worth, according to Bloomberg reports, has dropped by over $1 billion in 2024, while his rival Rupert's net worth has increased by $19.6 million.

Source: Legit.ng