An allegation has been made against rapper Kanye West amid rumours of his divorce from Bianca Censori

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, made a bold claim about the rapper's desire for Censori's mum

Lauren Pisciotta's allegation against the rapper has caused uproar online as several netizens dragged Kanye West

American rapper and businessman Kanye West recently made headlines over an allegation about him informing his wife, Bianca Censori, that he wanted to sleep with her mum while she watched.

Kanye's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, made the horrific allegations in a lawsuit as she also accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her.

Kanye West's ex-assistant files lawsuit against him. Credit: @ye

Source: Instagram

Pisciotta, who was with Kanye between 2021 and 2022, claimed the rapper tended to desire to have intercourse with the mums of those he was involved with.

According to Pisciotta, Bianca's mother, Alexandra Censori, was on Kanye's list before they married in December 2022.

She cited an alleged text message from Sept. 28, 2022, between West and Bianca in which he expressed his desire to sleep with her mum before she left.

Pisciotta alleged that Kanye sent her a screenshot of the text and asked, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me with your mum.”

Censori allegedly responded to the rapper in “a way, insisted upon and required by [West]” so she could keep her job.

This is coming days after reports of Kanye's divorce from Bianca emerged.

Netizens react to allegation against Kanye West

See the comments below:

Samantha_SN1:

"Kanye West is an insane person that should be in an asylum."

ishcontent:

"But this is the man who found God and supports trump lol."

ForteCloud:

"What the mom look like I’m trying to see something."

AmericanAntony:

"Praying for Ye."

O_K_J_R:

"He got bored of her already??"

Kanye, wife banned from Venice

In a different report, Kanye and his wife were reportedly banned from using the services of a Venice boat company.

The controversial famous couple caused a stir when they were photographed in a compromising position that got people talking.

The pictures show the rapper sitting with his pants down while Censori crouched between his legs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng