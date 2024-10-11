A video has now surfaced on social media of TikTok star Oloba Salo begging singer Seyi Vibes to leave him alone

In the resurfaced clip, Salo was heard raining insults on the singer while also stylishly begging to be left alone

The clip reemerged online after the TikTok sensation got shot in Lekki area of Lagos, leaving fans concerned about his situation

Nigerians have continued to react on social media to TikTok star Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Salo, getting shot.

It was earlier gathered that the livestreamer was robbed and shot in the Lekki area of Lagos and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Following the incident, details surrounding the TikTok star started to emerge on social media, including an old video of Salo begging singer Balogun Oluwaseyi, aka Seyi Vibez.

Fans react to resurfaced video of Salo begging Seyi Vibez. Photos: @seyi_vibez, @funnyhorje

Source: Instagram

In the old clip, which was reposted on Instagram by @blackxcellence and spotted by Legit.ng, Salo was seen live on Instagram cursing Seyi Vibez and begging the singer to leave him alone.

In Yoruba he said in part:

“My fans am I supposed to die now? My fans please help be beg Seyi Vibez, help me beg that useless boy. Look at me, I have bought medicine worth N37,000 today, please help me tell that useless guy to leave me alone. I’m running to Ibadan, by this midnight I would have reached Ibadan, I no longer want to live in Lagos. Would I now run away from Lagos because of Seyi Vibez? If I go to Ibadan, I will surely return, if not that I am also a crazy person, they wanted to kill me today, they showed me guns and everything. Those people had guns. I told them to shoot me in the presence of everybody, they wanted to kill me. The fight had settled before I did a live video, they also went on live to say it wasn’t Seyi Vibez that sent them.”

See the full video below:

Netizens react to video of Salo begging Seyi Vibez

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who had things to say about the resurfaced video of Salo begging Seyi Vibez to leave him alone. Read them below:

opeyemi_999:

“Salo too Dey talk I hope say he go dan learn sha.”

cityblogger1:

“Na why una wan kpai him 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

trenchviibe:

“Ok tomorrow I go cut my finger and I go call out 2pac ..e mean say anything do me make Una hold 2pac o.”

Ibridmakanaki:

“I wish him speedy recovery 🙏🏻.”

billsgram09:

“Begging and still raising curses on him at the same time. This Salo just dey very useless walai.”

classified90ss:

“The salo guy fight with so many ppl, mk una stop to dey post videos, instead mk police do investigation. All this one una dey find who dem go put blame on, dis videos no need at all.”

Officialdaisydior:

“No be seyi dey worry u guy.”

casted_smart_sojar:

“Una sha dey find all means to put seyi for trouble as the guy no talk anything online since this days why did you all like finding people downfall.”

Adeyemi4pl2:

“Seyi again?💔 he’s not pure.”

duben_tv:

“Forget seyi no get that kind pullup salo fight with alot of people and he go dey lowkey alone you can’t point fingers at anybody leave salo alone if he comes back he go explain better.”

kingswaygramz:

“Mk him dey close mouth at times.”

How Salo requested for security before getting shot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video emerged online of Salo only moments before the incident.

The online sensation was seen requesting security. In the video, Salo talked about how he’s supposed to have security with him and appealed to someone named Sula to help him do something about it.

The video raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them prayed for the TikTok star’s recovery while others talked about the late Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng