Nigerian singer Portable has spoken up about the trending scandal surrounding US music mogul, Diddy

Just recently, the Zazu star took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself singing about Diddy’s situation

Portable appeared to throw shade at musicians associated with Diddy as he asked some questions about their careers

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has shared his thoughts on US music mogul Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest and the scandal surrounding him.

Recall that Diddy was arrested and charged with trafficking, racketeering, and more as 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants were found in his home by the FBI.

Shortly after Diddy’s arrest, social media was buzzing with many hot takes from all over the world, and Nigerian singer Portable was not left out from sharing his thoughts.

On his Instagram page, the Zazu singer posted a freestyle video he made to sing about the US music mogul’s situation as he threw shade at the other musicians associated with him.

In the trending clip, Portable asked some questions about the musicians who had been known to have relationships with Diddy. The Zazu star asked if they could afford a Ferrari because they went to a Diddy party. He also sang about someone who didn’t get a Grammy award for not doing ‘Diddy to Diddy’.

In Yoruba he sang:

“He didn’t do Diddy to Diddy is why he didn’t get a Grammy. Lover man getting to marry. Are you single and searching? Don’t go to Diddy party. Is it Diddy to Diddy you used to collect a Ferrari? Or is it your money you used to buy a Ferrari? Or you collected it by doing Diddy to Diddy? Can you act like Beyonce, do you have a backside like hers? Diddy to Diddy is how people get to own Ferraris. He didn’t do Diddy to Diddy, that’s why he doesn’t have a Grammy. Is it your money you used to buy a Ferrari or you shut out your backside to get a Ferrari? Don’t go to Diddy party.”

Fans react as Portable shades ‘Diddy and friends’

Portable’s freestyle video about Diddy and the musicians associated with him, as well as the favours they received as a result, had many netizens talking. While some applauded the singer’s talent, others told him to be careful with his words.

Burna Boy trends amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy may have gotten involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationships with the opposite gender.

