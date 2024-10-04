Chris Brown has announced that his concert in South American country Brazil has been sold out

The RnB singer's post drew the attention of many, including Nigerian music star Davido

However, in a twist, several Brazilian netizens reacted to Davido's with a special request

American RnB star Chris Brown has sparked a frenzy on social media with his global tour.

Chris Brown recently announced via his social media timeline that his concert in Brazil, where he is expected to perform on December 21, has sold out.

Brazilians beg Davido to come to their country. Credit: @davido @chrisbrown

Source: Instagram

The reports also revealed that a second date for the Brazil show scheduled for December 22 has been entirely sold out.

See Chris Brown's post below:

Davido's reacts to Chris Brown's post

The DMW label boss, amid his new feud with his colleague Wizkid, reacted to Chris Brown's post while congratulating him on his new feat.

Davido shared emojis in a show of his support for Chris Brown

However, the Unavailable crooner's comment on Chris Brown's page has stirred excitement among Brazilian netizens, with many begging him to come to their country for the tour or plan his concert.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Brazilian netizens, read them below:

_____ose_:

"@davido 001 be there."

pacheco_guu:

"@davido come on too!!!!"

geetrinity:

"@davido come with those stadium dates, please we want to party."

myfamilypraysforme:

"@davido please come with him."

_tatandrade_:

"@davido can come too! 🇧🇷"

ishellee:

"I mean I don’t mind dancing in Brazil for 3 shows 👀… it’s giving Christmas in Brazil."

breezystan95:

"Yall better act like yall know who tf this man is okayyy!"

bae.stopher2.0:

"dam they don’t play about you."

See more screenshots of Brazillians' comments here:

Chris Brown does viral dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the American Superstar showed off his epic dance moves.

This time, he gave an ode to a popular South African dance move, making his love for the amapiano culture known.

Chris Brown effortlessly incorporated the viral Amapiano Tshwala Bam dance challenge into his routine.

"A "Living legend" career needs to be studied, such as an artist, performer, actor, dancer, singer, rapper, etc," a fan reacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng