Media personality Toolz got a surprise dinner on her birthday and she shared the video on her social media page

In the clip, her husband told her to come over for a dinner he was having with his client and she reluctantly went

She picked race after her friends came out to wished her a happy birthday in the viral recording

On Air personality Tolu Oniru, better known as Toolz, has warmed the hearts of fans with a video she shared on her social media page.

The media personality marked her birthday on July 6th, 2024 but was surprised by her friends and husband a few days after with a surprise dinner.

Toolz gets surprise dinner on her birthday. Photo credit @toolzo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the mother of two, who was recognised at Beat FM years ago, was invited by her husband to a dinner with his client, and she reluctantly turned up. When she got there, she was surprised by her friends, who wished her happy birthday.

Toolz pick race

She picked race after sighting her friends and ran out of the venue. At a point, she turned and went back to the hall because her husband was making a recording of what was happening.

The celebrant and her friends later sat down to enjoy their dinner. In the caption of her post, she noted that she has not celebrated her birthday in three years because of personal reasons.

The mother of two also noted that her friends got her, as she cannot recall when last she was surprised in such a way.

Recall that a few years ago when Toolz marked her birthday, her friends turned up with expensive whips to give her a surprise party.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video shared by Toolz

Reactions trail the post made by Toolz about her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Happy birthday my Sugar Mummy!!! We love you!"

@therealsinach:

"Happy birthday and God bless you."

@tessyedoba:

"Nor be me dey do birthday but shyness & joy wan wound me...so beautiful Toolz."

@taymesan_:

"We love you Toolz!!!"

@linsgood:

"We love you girl @toolzo."

@korty_eo:

"Love your outfit omg.'

@abbie_switz:

"Lool. Where was she running to ?"

@enioluwaofficial:

"We love you Queen! Happy birthday and blessings to you always!"

@mums_realities:

"You were too shocked to run initially."

Toolz removes husband name from IG

Legit.ng had reported that Toolz had yanked off her husband's name from her Instagram page.

The media personality shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story after that made people speculate that her marriage was in trouble.

She said that those who fly solo have the strongest wings.

Source: Legit.ng