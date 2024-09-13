Former Big Brother Titans housemate Miracle OP has shared his take on the Big Brother Naija season 7

While speaking on TVC reality check, the media personality chided contestants who always go on the show for love

According to him, Big Brother Naija is now for love, and those seeking love should go on the "Love Island" show

Miracle Yakubu Somtochukwu Okafor Paul, aka Miracle Op, is making his opinion about Big Brotehr Naija season 7 known to the public, and he is suffering backlash.

You may recall that Miracle was a contestant on the Big Brother Titans show, where Nigerian and South African contestants were merged, who liked Khosi.

Miracle OP shares opinion on BBNaija 9. Credit: @_miracleop

Source: Instagram

Upon leaving the house, Miracle, who also doubles as an actor, began his podcast, in which he discussed social issues in the entertainment industry.

What Miracle OP said

While he was a guest on TVC reality check, Miracle aired his candid opinion about Big Brother Naija. According to him, the show is not for love, and it appears that most go there searching for love.

Miracle boldly stated that Big Brother Naija is not Love Island - a show in which a group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their lives.

Watch clip here:

Reactions to Miracle's take

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@ruqqymuha:

"Coming from same person that was busy fighting his own brother over SA girl 🤣."

@olamibrampton:

"He was even crying coz of a girl."

@pretty:06

"Dont mind de Mumu guy."

Miracle OP savagely trashes VDM

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Reality TV star Miracle OP has shared his take on the feud between Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, and Iyabo Ojo.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the Big Brother Titans alumni said VDM had no right to take away the spotlight from Davido's wedding by coming for his guests.

Miracle noted that if social activist VDM respected Davido's love for him, he would have understood the need to leave his guest out of his mouth.

