Pulse Nigeria, has announced the launch of the Pulse Influencer Awards for the fourth edition.

Pulse Nigeria is part of Pulse Africa, the continent’s leading innovative media company and digital marketing agency reaching millions of young Africans on web and social channels.

The awards launched on July 26 with the nomination phase starting on August 1, and the final award event on October 12. The theme of the awards is "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour."

The awards will be held in all Pulse Africa markets simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire.

The Pulse Influencer Awards have become a household name and an important melting point for influencers, digital creators and other creative industry stakeholders. They showcase some of the industry’s shining stars across multiple categories and are dedicated to championing innovation and the community-building efforts of influencers who have used social media as a platform to distribute value in Nigeria and across Africa.

Fiona Weeks, Managing Director, West Africa, Pulse, said, “The Pulse Influencer Awards have come a long way in engendering collaboration and celebrating creativity, and we’re excited to do it again. As always, the awards will be a big night for digital creativity in Africa. The team is pumped, our partners are pumped, and I can’t wait.”

With more than 2.7 million votes and 200 million impressions across Africa last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is set to connect more influencers and reach an even wider audience. Already, the announcement of the awards is generating anticipation from the influencer communities and our general audience across all six countries.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, visit Pulse Nigeria.

