Nigerian singer Davido’s recent interaction with a fresh university graduate has caused an online stir

A young lady recreated Davido’s graduation photo from many years ago as she celebrated her school convocation

Davido reacted to the lady’s photo, and it drew a lot of attention from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has caused a social media stir after he reacted to a lady’s graduation photo on social media.

An X user, @Thegirlnero_ aka Pan Stalin, recently graduated from the university, and she decided to pay homage to the 30BG boss on her special day.

Davido reacts as lady recreates his graduation photo.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her page, the graduate shared a photo of herself recreating Davido’s graduation photo from many years ago.

In the snap, Nero wore her graduation robe and sash in a similar fashion to Davido and also struck a pose like the singer did in his own photo. She captioned the pictures with an explanation that she wanted to recreate her fave’s picture.

She wrote on her X page:

“I no go recreate my idolo picture ke? @davido”

See her snap below:

Nero also shared another photo of her certificates and the awards she bagged while in school. See below:

Davido reacts to lady’s graduation photo

Not long after Nero shared photos of her recreating Davido’s graduation snap, the music star reacted.

OBO had a simple message for the young lady, and he congratulated her. See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Davido and lady’s exchange

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians to the exchange between Davido and the new graduate. Read them below:

This tweep wondered why Davido didn’t have steeze in school:

Johnny B said Davido is always ready to show people love:

Afolabi said OBO has a good heart:

This tweep joined in congratulating Nero:

Yakub said Davido must have made the lady’s day:

Flexible Queen encouraged Davido to keep being kind:

Big Shaq called Davido a motivation:

