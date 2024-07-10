Rapper Drake lost the whopping sum of N455 million ($300,000) after he placed a bet on Canada to defeat Argentina in the ongoing Copa America tournament

The Canadian rapper shared a screenshot of the bet slip, which included his anticipated compensation if he had won

Drake's betting against Argentina, led by football star Messi, has spurred reactions from Nigerian football lovers

Like many football lovers worldwide, Canadian rapper Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was among those following the ongoing Copa America tournament.

The rapper lost a whopping N455 million ($300,000) bet he placed on his home country, Canada, to defeat Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in the Copa America semifinal.

Drake shares bet slip of staking millions of naira on Canada to defeat Argentina. Credit: @drake @leomessi

Source: Instagram

Had the match gone his way, Drizzy would have won almost $2,880,000 in compensation.

However, the game, played on Tuesday, July 9, at New York’s MetLife Stadium, saw Canada fall short 2-0 against the current world champions, thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and JuliaŁn Alvarez.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Drake, who shared his bet slip, added a caption: “This could get Messi @stake.”.. ”

Slide the post below to see a screenshot of Drake's bet slip

Meanwhile, Argentina will face the victor of Uruguay vs. Colombia in the finals on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nigerian netizens react to Drake's bet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

rhattyboy:

"Dem no dey use emotion play bet."

ayo_kennyjoy:

"I laugh in many languages even Canada dey fear."

ijesaekun:

"Them go use his money pay those that bet on Argentina."

1boylikedat:

"I go tell Messi."

sunjopa:

"He just wasted his money Messi and his people will never gree."

temmy___moore:

"Drake ati tete Werey na 5&6, oti tun loose ki match to bere."

santan_vicram:

"Argentina go beat craze comot for Canada body, them feel say football na visa them they deny people anyhow."

Seyi Shay says Wizkid not Drake owns One Dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seyi Shay spoke about Wizkid and his contribution to making Afrobeats a global music genre.

During the interview, Seyi Shay noted that One Dance was originally an Afrobeat song written by Wizkid and produced by Legendary Beatz.

However, Drake took the song of Wizkid after the Nigerian singer contacted him for a collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng