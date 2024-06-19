Maduka Okoye, Super Eagles goalkeeper as named his best Nigerian singer and given reason for his choice

The footballer was grating an interview when he was asked his best singer between Burna Boy and Davido

According o him, he enjoys listening to Davido, and he has a lot of his songs on his playlist, Wizkid's fans ranted over his choice

German club goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has sparked reactions after he named his best singer in Nigeria.

The footballer was granting an interview where he was asked to pick a Nigerian singer between David Adeleke, better known as Davido and Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

According to him, the Grammy Award nominee was his best singer. He explained that he has more of the Timeless Crooner's song on his playlist than any other Nigerian music artist.

Maduka Okoye speaks about the artiste he likes in Nigeria. Photo credit @davido/@burnaboygram/@madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

Okoye gives reason for choice

Speaking on the reason for cherishing the 'If' crooner, Okoye said that the singer has more energy and will always be top on his play list.

Also mentioning the Grammy Award winner, the footballer noted that he was a great singer, but he can't love Davido less.

At a point, the interviewer was trying to force Burna Boy on Okoye as he continually kept mentioning Burna Boy's name to the footballer.

Okoye calls Peruzzi small artiste

Categorising some musician, the goalkeeper noted that he also listens to smaller artistes like Peruzzi.

Wizkid FC were quick to ask where their favourite falls, as the interview didn't go well with them.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video of Maduka Okoye choosing his favourite singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ProGhost_:

"I don’t know why he is trying so hard to convince him to pick Burna Boy."

@mafia3O:

"He knows ball ,but that interviewer trying to convince him differently is stvpid. 001 for life."

@MohWorldent:

"There's a serious agenda against Davido in this industry."

@jefferybest11:

"He said he likes Davido and he kept on trying to persuade him away from his choice, who is that interviewer?"

@AndresDeKing:

"Is wizkid not a musician again?

@JantoUTD:

"Davido pulling up to Wizkid crib to show him this video."

@Breezy_30BG:

"So Peruzzi get relevance pass Wizkid."

@stoickymuzhik:

"Who is the interviewer? Lol. Allow him have his opinion. Why you forcing the Burna thing a grown man who clearly prefers Davido's music. Using workrate and playful songs to downplay Davido's artistry. Pathetic."

@choko_milow:

“Smaller artiste like Peruzzi”

@0noriode:

"Why is the interviewer trying to decide for him."

