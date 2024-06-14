Tania Omotayo, the ex-girlfriend of Nigerian superstar Wizkid made headlines recently following a new social media post

The beauty model was celebrating her 32nd birthday on June 14 and announced her incoming child with her husband

Tania posed raunchily for her pregnancy photoshoot, igniting reactions from celebrities and netizens

Tania Omotayo, the ex-girlfriend of Nigerian superstar Wizkid, and her husband are expecting their second child.

The businesswoman, who turned 32 on June 14, announced the wonderful news on her Instagram page, sharing stunning pictures of her baby bump.

Tania noted that she was glowing and expanding as she flaunted her bulgy tummy to celebrate her new age.

Wizkid's ex-boo spurs reactions online

Congratulatory messages from many celebrities, including Kiekie, Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Toke Makinwa, and more, poured in on her page.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

