Nigerian Abuja-based rapper Odumodublvck recently sparked massive reactions on social media with something he did for some boys

Odumodublvck was recently video playing football at a popular field in Abuja, where he made a pledge to buy some boys' phones

In the viral clip, the rapper was heard telling the boys who they should go and meet for the phones

Renowned Abuja-based Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, was recently seen hanging out with some of his fans.

In the viral video, Odumodublvck spoke to some boys who came to watch him play football at the Jabi Park in Abuja.

Nigerian singer Odumodublvck trends online after a video of him gifting some young boys a new phone went viral. Photo credit: @odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

He was heard asking one of the boys for his phone to take a picture together, but the young man replied that he didn't have one.

In response to this, the rapper noted that he would get the young man a phone with him and his friend Abaganigi.

Odumodublvck announces his US tour

The video of the rapper promising to buy a couple of young men he met at a field where he went to play football came hours after Odumodublvck announced his American Tour.

Odumodu will start his joint North American tour with his colleague Shallipopi in April.

The tour has been themed as Nigeria's Most Wanted Tour.

Odumodublvck has always been an artist passionate about giving back to his community.

Watch video of the rapper promising to buy the boys who came to watch him play ball phones:

Netizens react to Odumodublvck's act of kindness

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral moment:

@_taddo_1:

"He don pave way for them."

@folabi_dc:

"Nah him and seyi unreleased song him dey jam for motor odumodu."

@official_kayslide247:

"I Dey hear seyi voice."

@marvel_mc_:

"Big name for a reason."

@elba.son23:

"This legend without cap na handsome king ohh."

@the_voiice19:

"He don pave way for them like that."

@wfhabidex:

"Seyi ogbo npaaaaa."

@mb_frosh123:

"Sęyi voice."

@arris_dc___:

"No be signal be that."

@t_goldboix9:

"After the phone na to make the money come outside my guys Big Kala."

"I can't date a Man U fan" - Odumodublvck

Legit.ng had reported that Odumodublvck had stated that ladies profess love to him on Instagram.

He appreciated the kind gesture but made it known that he could never fall in love with any lady who supports Manchester United.

He made the decision after a lady caught his attention but he later realized that she was a fan of the English football club.

Source: Legit.ng