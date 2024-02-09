An interview held by Livescore speaking with some Super Eagles players who were born and raised in the UK has sparked reactions online

At least five Super Eagles first-team players at the 2023 AFCON were born and raised in the UK, including Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi

In the viral clip, the UK-born Nigerian players were called the "INNIT BOYS" because of their funny UK accent

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recently made history at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations as they became the first team to reach the finals, conceding just two goals.

A group of foreign-born and raised players have been noted to be at the centre of the success currently being achieved in Cote d'Ivoire.

Meet the Super Eagles' INNIT Boys doing the magic for Nigeria in Cote d'Ivoire. Photo credit: @n_supereagles/@olaaina/@molalookman

The Super Eagles have a solid foreign-based contingency, like Williams Troost-Ekong, who was born in the Netherlands. He is the Eagles captain.

However, a particular group of foreign-based players have grabbed the attention of people called the "INNIT BOYS."

Who are the INNIT Boys?

A group of Super Eagles players who were born and raised in the UK but play for the Nigerian national team, including Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Semi Ajayi, have been at the centre of some conversations on social media.

These boys have been tagged the "INNIT BOYS".

A viral clip of them speaking about the privilege of playing for Nigeria despite being raised abroad has gone viral.

The special connection between all five players is their English roots and four of them at some point being Fulham players.

Calvin Bassey and Iwobi currently play for Fulham. Aina started his career at Fulham, Lookman was once on loan at Fulham.

Only Semi Ajayi never played for Fulham. He plays for West Bromwich Albion.

In the video, Calvin Bassey spoke about the brotherhood, camaraderie and unity between them, including the INNIT Boys and the Nigerian-raised players, as the reason for their success.

Netizens react to the "INNIT BOYS" video

Here are some of the comments that trailed INNIT Boys' interview:

@clinton_kct:

"We are the most dangerous team,Innit?"

@dj_atama007:

"Innit Boys indeed. Premier league influence has really helped Supler Eagles players."

@aritmos_sports:

"Falling in love with Bassey daily … I never thought he has this Kinda energy dou."

@kito23davies:

"The init boys are now doing d most they are proving some Nigerians wrong and I love that."

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"Forget our boys dey cute and speak well. See as English sweet for their mouth."

@osaahon:

"With love from Sheffield."

@ibash_em:

"Make una win oo… I’m positive sha if Naija win, I go do give away.. Ajeh! Too excited."

@jeadeysly6:

"My heros... They are creating waves for we coming from behind."

@original_boy_clinton01:

"Nor be benin boys I Dey hear?"

