Mavin music boss Don Jazzy has ruled out the report of any tension between him and D’banj at the recent Headies Awards

Don Jazzy, in a reply to a fan who queried him for frowning on stage with D'banj at the 15th Headies Awards, said fans worry over nothing

The Mavin’s boss statement added that he was not feeling well while adding that was how he and the Koko Master gets along

Popular producer and owner of Mavin music label Don Jazzy has ruled out the report of any disagreement between him and fellow music star D’banj.

Don Jazzy says he was not feeling well at the Headies.

Source: Instagram

This comes after Don Jazzy’s reactions at the 15th Headies Awards editions sparked speculations of a possible feud between the two.

A video from this year’s Headies Award in the US showed the moment D’banj called on Don Jazzy to join him and others on the stage. While the Mavin boss obliged his call, he looked so reluctant on stage as D'Banj tried to make him as excited as he was.

Responding to a fan, Don Jazzy gave reasons for his action as he said he was not feeling well then.

In his words:

“Oga I no frown face. I no well and I wear face mask . How you take see frown. Besides na so me and @iamdbanj Dey play. Una too Dey worry.”

See the post below:

