Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have been having the time of their lives engaging with their fans via TikTok

The TikTok account dubbed Kim and North was temporarily banned before they quickly restored it

TikTok has not yet provided an explanation for the removal, but some Twitter users suspected it may have something to do with age restrictions.

An account reality star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West co-share has been banned.

Kim Kardashian with her daughter North West. Photo: Getty Images.

Kim and North banned on TikTok?

@kimandnorth, the enormously popular account shared by Kim Kardashian and her oldest daughter North West, appeared to have been banned from TikTok.

The swiftly undone action was discovered on Thursday, March 6 after social media users posted pictures showing the page had been blocked.

Soon after, the account was reinstated. More than 454 million people have liked the mother and child's post, and they have 15.5 million followers.

According to Complex, the @kimandnorth page featured the 'account banned' label and the following message when viewed on the mobile app:

“The account kimandnorth is no longer available.”

When accessed through a web browser, the page simply read “couldn’t find this account.”

Although TikTok has not yet offered an explanation for the withdrawal, some Twitter users speculate that age limits may be the blame.

North will turn 10 in roughly two months, and the video-sharing app now has a rating of 12+. TikTok features a restricted version with added privacy and safety safeguards for users under the age of 13.

North deactivated account?

Despite the banned label, sources tell TMZ it was North who chose to take down the account, as she felt it was time to take a hiatus.

“North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok,” an anonymous insider claimed. “Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow—or never again.”

When Kim and North originally opened their joint account in 2021, it reportedly attracted 130,000 followers in just one day.

Kanye West, the father of North, openly criticized his ex-wife for letting their daughter use TikTok without his permission.

