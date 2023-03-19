Nigerian screen beauty Iyabo Ojo might be having a difficult day but has chosen to look at the brighter side of things

The Nollywood star took to social media to celebrate her late mother on a day set aside to mark the influence of mothers

Iyabo shared a cute video of her beloved mama’s portrait while she sang the famous Sweet Mother song in her honour

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo spurred some piercing emotions as she joined other Nigerians to mark Mother’s Day for her late mum.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a video of her beautiful mum’s portrait to mark her remembrance on this special day for mothers.

Actress Iyabo Ojo honours late mum on Mothers' Day Credit: @iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo sang the famous Sweet Mother song and prayed for her mum to continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty.

Nigerian join Iyabo to pray for her mother’s soul

ima_judaisky:

"Keep resting grandma we love youuu.❤️"

itz_atifediva:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

_oyinkansola_oloyin:

"Keep resting in God's blossom mama."

enny_ventures:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace amen ."

classyellaofficial2:

"Happy mothering Sunday Aunty iyabo."

omaremie:

"May her sweet gentle soul continue to rest in peace. "

Source: Legit.ng