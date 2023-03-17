Entertainers Crayo and Poco Lee are not paying any mind to a recent rule dropped by BBNaija’s Tolani Baj as it concerns clubbing

The reality star who doubles as a DJ made it clear that she gets put off by men who proceed to dance in a club

However, videos of Crayon and Poco Lee have since sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians in the online community

Dancer Poco Lee and Mavin artiste, Crayon, have caught the attention of netizens after publicly defying a recent social rule by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)’s Tolani Baj.

The reality star caused a commotion on social media recently after expressing her strong reservation against men who dance while visiting clubs.

Crayon, Poco Lee flout Tbaj's rule.

Source: Instagram

Taking the first swipe at Tbaj, Poco Lee shared a video showing the moment he graced the stage at a nightclub and proceeded to bust some serious dance moves.

“Na wetin Tolani Baj no like be this,” he captioned the video post.

Watch below:

Also joining the dance to defy Tbaj’s rule, Mavin artiste Crayon shared a video on his TikTok page showing the moment he danced alongside friends during a nightclub appearance.

Watch below:

Social media users react

lanreicecream said:

"Lol DJ wey no wan make people dance."

preciiousofficial said:

"Make guys no dance for club again?? Nawa o!"

tonia.gram_ said:

"But Why person no go dance or shake body for club when no be burial you Dey attend ."

som__tea said:

"Tolani will not be happy sha."

funferekoroye said:

"Since tbaj made that tweet, I haven’t entered a single club, my legwork has even stopped working well."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"No dance rule by who exactly? See,na small thing dey vex me o."

16.04collectibles said:

"But let’s be sincere here, Apart from the fact that Poco is a Dancer, How many of you can Allow Your Man Dance like this in a party or club ?"

