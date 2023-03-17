Singer Adekunle Gold’s mum clocked 60 years old on March 16, and it came with a big celebration

A clip from the event showed the moment Adekunle Gold sang for his mum and also made money rain on her

Adekunle Gold also shared a picture of him and his wife Simi in matching outfits, while rapper Falz and Kiekie were also spotted at the party

It was a big celebration for popular singer Adekunle Gold’s mum, Folakemi Kosoko, as she clocked a new age on March 16, and the singer and wife Simi made it a memorable one.

Adekunle Gold and Simi took to their Instastories to share lovely moments from the colourful event.

Adekunle Gold's mum at 60.

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Adekunle Gold was spotted singing for his mum while those on the dance floor happily sang along with him.

Another clip showed the moment the birthday celebrant posed with a giant cake.

Watch the video showing the moment Adekunle Gold sang for his mum and made money rain on her below:

See the video of Adekunle Gold’s mum posing with her cake:

See a picture of Adekunle Gold and Simi in matching outfits below:

See more pictures shared by Simi below:

Screenshots of Simi's posts on her Instastory. Credit: @symplysimi

Fans celebrate Adekunle Gold’s mum

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

tom_ari_10:

"Mummy gold hbd momsi."

adaluv9066:

"Aww happy birthday mummy gold Adekunke ❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless your new age mama."

adedamolaoflagos:

"I love them both."

abimbolaadeoye.c:

"See as them don Dey be like brother and sister ."

ayomi3174:

"❤️❤️ l love them so much ❤️❤️."

thecrazyayo:

"Beautiful couple ."

Adekunle Gold, Simi and Deja jubilate over his new song release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how celebrity couple and singers Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi gave fans an insight into how they celebrate.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of him, his wife, daughter Deja, and some family members celebrating the release of his new single featuring Marlian signee Zinoleesky titled ‘Party No Dey Stop’.

A clip in the video showed the moment the lovebirds and other family members raised glasses to mark the new achievement.

