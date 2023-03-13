Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has continued to dodge his regular Monday motivation to the youth

The Nightlife entrepreneur appears to be still haunted by the trolling he received online some weeks back during the election period

Recall that Obi Cubana’s post during the presidential election, when Nigerians were pissed with the INEC results, was strongly criticised

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana is yet to recover from the ‘gbas gbos" he received online weeks ago during the presidential election period.

Recall that the nightlife entrepreneur was trolled for making a Monday motivational post (Dear Youth) amidst the election season, when INEC was announcing the results of the presidential poll, which had the All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerge as the new president of the country.

Pictures of Obi Cubana

Source: Instagram

After he deleted the post due to numerous negative comments, several Mondays have come and gone, and the celebrity tycoon is yet to return to his weekly routine.

Although his recent post carries a few lines of wise words, unlike his signature one that is usually lengthy, Cubana told Nigerians to stop harassing him until he is ready to bring it back.

"My life as an artwork A good listener RARELY makes mistakes," he said.

"Copy that!! (No Dear Youth for now, biko . Have a blessed week, beautiful people."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Obi Cubana’s Monday post

fire_cubana247:

"We will wait for the next episode lol."

chidimokeme:

"That first line alone is an epistle of “Dear Youth….”"

tooo_furniture_royale:

"Dear youths is on hold for now..."

dalv1759:

"Hahahahah…. Daddy please give us motivation, as country hard. Dear Youths is the best motivation."

mariomicheal22:

"Dear youth!! May God bless all the youths!!!❤️❤️"

ab_fresh001:

"I swear any dear youth for now is equal to GBAS GBOS."

ogomimi22:

"Till Obi gets back his mandate!!!."

