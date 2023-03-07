A man opened up about his failed marriage on Twitter when the timeline was discussing lobola rates

People were buzzing about lobola after a woman shared how her father decided on an amount for her

The post went viral on Twitter, and many people were divided about the father's decision

A man on Twitter joined in on the conversation about lobola. The divorcee told people how he got charged over R100,000 (N2,502,364) for his wife's lobola.

The man's story got many people talking online. Image: Getty Images/Mr P from Panama/ @Stha_Tomose

Source: UGC

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the man's misfortune. Online users discussed the way some bride's families take advantage of lobola.

Man shared heartbreaking story about failed marriage

The Twitter user, @Stha_Tomose, told people he was married for three years and the lobola was more than R100,000. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many talk about man's marriage trouble after exorbitant lobola

People immediately felt sorry for the guy. Netizens argued that in-laws asking for too much in lobola is not a good sign.

@RoninDexx commented:

"Akere lea bona? Count me out!"

@Hlogi_Nare commented:

"Yeerrr R100k for lobola is real madness."

@sleezyp_slm commented:

"I would never pay such an amount even if your cake is nice."

@KhanKhunde commented:

"R20k max, le R5k o siame. It's really not about the money. I used to want 50 cows man, now I see how ridiculous that is. I hope my man comes back, and marries me next year."

@tanie_m commented:

"I'm down bad."

@FavourIsMyName7 commented:

"Honestly, I'd never understand justifying for ngwana motho to pay such an amount to make an honest woman out of your child, this is just greed. No husband of mine will be subjected to such, and if he does I am giving him blessings to walk away from negotiations."

@Javasi04 commented:

"I paid R150k cash for my wife 7 years ago and we still together. This marriage thing doesn’t have a recipe. It goes well when you’re with a compatible partner. I went broke when business wasn’t doing well and my wife had my back and supported me till I got back on my feet."

@sirboring_26 commented:

"If her lobola over R30k and she not registered with a professional body. Her parents asking you to buy a liability."

Nigerian man divorces his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook big wig Olalekan Samuel revealed that he divorced his wife, Thozama Qwebani, a lecturer, writer, and speaker.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the heartbroken man revealed they were together for 13 years, though separated six years ago, before officially divorcing on October 18, 2022.

He explained that none of them had ill feelings about each other and are okay. He said:

"We remain friends. We both agree that it's better we end the marriage and move on."

Source: Briefly.co.za