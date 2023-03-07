Peter Okoye of the PSquare music group recently shared a post online to lavish his namesake, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, with praises and admiration

In his post, Mr P gave a list of things about the Nigerian political space that Peter Obi and his Obidient movement have changed throughout the 2023 election season

The singer also advised Nigerian youths to go out on March 11 for the gubernatorial elections and vote massively for all Labour Party candidates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ace Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of the PSquare music duo, has stirred reactions online with a lengthy message he shared on Instagram about Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s candidate for the recently concluded 2023 presidential election.

Peter, in his post, lavished Obi with praises, calling him a political institution that needs to be studied.

Peter Okoye of P-Square has sparked reactions online with a post he shared admiring Peter Obi and advising youths to vote LP from top to bottom. Photo credit: @peterpsuare/@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

He noted that Obi and his Obidient movement (supporters of Peter Obi) have forever changed the landscape of the Nigerian political scene with his unique style of playing politics.

The singer then admonished Nigerian youths to go out en masse and vote for all LP candidates at the 2023 gubernatorial and state assembly elections on March 11th.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Peter Okoye's post showering encomium on Peter Obi below:

See how netizens reacted to Peter P-Square's post about youths voting for Labour Party from top to bottom

@tyflex12:

"LP is not the solution the solution is the candidate not the party. PO is a credible candidate among the 3 leading presidential candidates that’s why I voted LP this time I think Peter is wrong please let people vote who is best for there state not party my opinion Nigeria will be great again."

@uchennannanna:

"For real Peter Obi has made me to pay so much attention attention to politics."

@sashyhairempire:

"ELUUPEE 74.. ELUUPEE 75.. OBI 76...OBINWANNEM 77. Can't get this song out of my mind ."

@tomtheceo:

"Bro, you are wrong on this one, we are voting for Candidates not Party please, not all candidates are qualified to fix the country or their states as a governor and House of rep e.t.c, I voted Obi because he’s the credible candidate among the 3 presidential candidates because he will kill corruption and New Nigeria is possible with him but that does mean every LP candidates are qualified."

@simplyrolly_b:

"You all not considering the credibility of a person ,but rather want to go for party ..let's use our head o!"

@aseoluwa_5:

"This Man brought me out of my shell, I won’t lie, I became involved in politics bcos of him. I want him, I know I should support my own, but my children futures matters, if the country better, e better for us all."

@official_muyirex:

"Its candidates we are voting please not party."

@d.e.b.o.y.e:

"This is a senseless post from PSquare. He’s not talking about credibility and competence, just LP from top to bottom."

"Do I look like someone that wears fake?" Peter Okoye to lady who tried to test his chain with a diamond tester

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Peter Okoye of PSquare has stirred social media users' reactions after being spotted in a viral video.

The singer, Mr P, was preparing to hit the stage for a performance when a lady approached him.

The lady politely asked Mr P if she could use her diamond testing device to check the authenticity of the necklace he had on.

Source: Legit.ng