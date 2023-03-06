Nigerian DJ Cuppy has shared a short but lovely WhatsApp message she received from her grandmother

Cuppy’s grandma revealed she missed her call as she went on to ask about her lover Ryan Taylor which she misspelt as Kyan

The message has stirred funny reactions from many of Cuppy’s fans and followers, including Ryan, who reacted with love emojis

It appears Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy’s relationship with her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has been approved by her family.

In a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 5, Cuppy shared a WhatsApp message she received from her grandmother, Lady Doja, who is based in Epe, Lagos state.

Cuppy got a WhatsApp message from her grandmother. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the lovely message, the grandmother revealed she missed Cuppy’s call and went on about how she and Ryan Taylor, which she mistakenly spelt as Kyan, were doing.

Cuppy’s grandmother wrote in her message:

“Omo Omomi I missed your call how are you doing, I hope you and Kyan are very well. All the best. Love you.”

Below is Cuppy’s post including the screenshot of the WhatsApp message her grandmother sent:

Ryan Taylor, others react to Cuppy’s grandmother's message

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

ryan_taylor:

"Grandma ❤️❤️."

mayorkun247:

"Last side God bless our parent ❤️."

king__saheed:

"Omo omomi ❤️ I pray I write ✍️ that too one day ."

nifo.66"

"Do we need to see the message at all ?, I believe this’s private. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

starlet_ehiso:

"Grandma is Ryan not Kyan."

lhilsam_tash:

"Omo epe todi international ."

elohorcakesandcravings:

"Awwwww last slide❤️❤️❤️."

