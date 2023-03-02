Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were travelling to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed

The crash at Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, claimed the lives of all the passengers and crew members on board the ill-fated chopper

Kobe's wife sued Los Angeles County after photos of the crash site and wreckage were shared widely

Vanessa Bryant has settled her remaining multi-billion claims with Los Angeles County.

Vanessa Bryant has settled her husband's helicopter crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Photo: Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's ill-fated chopper

Vanessa had sued Los Angeles County after photos of her husband's ill-fated helicopter were shared among its safety and rescue staff.

She settled the $28.85m (over N13.2 billion), which comes after the jury had already awarded her an earlier $15m (over N6.9 billion) claim after a trial at the federal court.

According to ESPN, Vanessa's lawyer Luis Li said the award is a success after Kobe's wife's courageous suit that sought to hold those accountable for sharing the photos.

"She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice," Li said.

Los Angeles County's lawyer Mira Hashmall noted that the settlement was reasonable and fair, stating that it resolved all outstanding issues related to legal claims pending in the state court.

The settlement also resolved future claims by Kobe's children.

