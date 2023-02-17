Nollywood divas Mercy Johnson and Shaffy Bello have delighted many on social media after they were spotted in a video

Apparently, Shaffy had honoured an invite to Mercy’s cooking show and the ladies got to share a lot about their lives

A portion of the interview making the rounds online captured the moment Mercy stylishly asked if the actress plans to get married again

Nollywood diva, Shaffy Bello, was a guest on colleague Mercy Johnson’s cooking show, Mercy’s Menu, and the ladies had a fun time catching up.

A portion of the show currently making the rounds on social media captured the moment Mercy tried to pry into the Shanty Town actress’ love life.

Mercy who couldn’t bring herself to boldly throw her question stylishly asked the actress if she plans to get married again.

However, the much-respected thespian didn’t hesitate to challenge Mercy to ask her question, before she proceeded to answer.

Shaffy made it clear that she’s one who often sticks to one partner at a time and doesn’t date multiple people.

She proceeded to add that at the end of the day, she wants to end up with someone even if it might not be marriage. The actress explained that she doesn’t want a future for herself where she would go out and return to an empty house.

Social media users react

@lekxyman said:

"It’s the companion for me,it doesn’t have to be marriage."

@damascots2014 said:

"Shaffy bello is class."

@jaayrul said:

"My name is Companion || Absolutely."

@Promise89629685 said:

"Abeg how person go take apply to be the companion?"

@emonechisom said:

"Help me tell Shaffy say I have been waiting for her."

@omotoshojr said:

"She’s not being specific…..Companion is it Man or Woman, make we know."

Shaffy Bello opens up on failed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Shaffy Bello discussed her failed marriage which she claims she let go for her successful career in the movie industry.

The top screen diva made this known during an interview and revealed that she has no regrets over the decisive decision.

Shaffy left her family in the US for over 10 years and searched for greener pastures for herself in Nigeria.

