American rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned 28 years old on February 15 and celebrated it in style

The Sweetest Pie hitmaker's close people organised a surprise birthday celebration in Beverly Hills

A video showing Megan's reaction to the surprise party has been trending, and her fans said it was nice seeing her happy after her social media hiatus

A video of Megan Thee Stallion's surprise birthday party has been circulating on social media. The rapper turned 28 years old on February 15, and her close friends organised a birthday dinner celebration for her.

People close to Megan Thee Stallion organised a special occasion for her 28th birthday. Image: Todd Owyoung and Robert Kamau

According to the Daily Mail, the Body rapper was spotted outside a seafood restaurant in Beverly Hills while wearing a figure-hugging multicoloured dress. In the clip circulating, the beauty looked happy and surprised by the lush dinner party.

Netizens happy to get an update about Megan Thee Stallion

The video hit Twitter, and the American rapper's fans were emotional because they hadn't seen her in so long. BET reported at the end of 2022 that Megan took time out on social media to recharge.

@kimanidarling said:

"Seeing her, looking like life is treating her well is so good."

@TheOriginalCIR shared:

"Megan spends so much time genuinely believing she’s universally hated. Seeing her presence celebrated makes my heart sing. Happy belated birthday to this gorgeous gorgeous girl."

@obscurepluto posted:

"I just want her to be happy and healthy. That’s all I care about."

@KoreanKrush replied:

"Aww, I missed her birthday. Happy belated birthday Meg. Ily "

@andreeeaxmarie commented:

"I miss her so much. I hope she was surrounded with the love she deserves!"

@cosmicsIeep wrote:

"Why am I tearing up?"

@musicmusing22 also said:

"I love seeing @theestallion happy. I hope her birthday was amazing and filled with so much joy."

@DeviDubz added

"The sight of her alone has me tearing up I miss her so much."

