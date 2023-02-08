American music mogul Dr Dre caused a stir on social media after his recent snap trended on social media

The picture was taken at the 2023 Grammy Awards after he was honoured with a Global Impact Award

Peeps said Dre's visuals have improved, and he is glowing after calling it quits with Nicole Young

Divorce seems to be treating Dr Dre really well.

According to the IOL, the American music legend divorced his then-wife Nicole Young in 2021. They were together for 24 years before deciding to go their separate ways.

The decision cost Dre $50 million, which is N22.8bn.

On top of the huge bucks, IOL said the court also ordered the exes to split their assets, which included three luxury cars and jewellery.

Netizens convinced divorce was what Dr Dre needed to pick up his life

A photo believed to have been taken at the 2023 Grammy Awards, when Dr Dre was honoured with a Global Impact Award, was posted by @maikanodunga and went viral.

Peeps were shocked to see the rapper's improved visuals. They couldn't close their mouths, saying:

@MeKitilili said:

"He looks younger."

@yourgirldibamzo shared:

"He looks too good."

@arona_mmm posted:

"Jokes aside, he is glowing for real."

@Questerr_ replied:

"He was a substance abuser in his early life yet he’s looking great and youthful."

@SetumoKaMatlou commented:

"He looks younger than me but is 10 years older than me."

@aka_mkhewa wrote:

"He can get married to a 22-year-old girl and be happily ever after."

@GrootmanTebza added:

"Dr Dre left his marriage and started glowing like he's not from Compton."

