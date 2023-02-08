Global site navigation

Local editions

American Rapper Dr Dre Looks Fresh After Divorcing Nicole Young, Snap Stuns Netizens: “He Looks Too Good”
Celebrities

American Rapper Dr Dre Looks Fresh After Divorcing Nicole Young, Snap Stuns Netizens: “He Looks Too Good”

by  Nkem Ikeke Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • American music mogul Dr Dre caused a stir on social media after his recent snap trended on social media
  • The picture was taken at the 2023 Grammy Awards after he was honoured with a Global Impact Award
  • Peeps said Dre's visuals have improved, and he is glowing after calling it quits with Nicole Young

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

American rapper Dr Dre
Dr Dre's fresh Grammy look had peeps showering him with compliments. Image: Emma McIntyre
Source: UGC

Divorce seems to be treating Dr Dre really well.

According to the IOL, the American music legend divorced his then-wife Nicole Young in 2021. They were together for 24 years before deciding to go their separate ways.

The decision cost Dre $50 million, which is N22.8bn.

On top of the huge bucks, IOL said the court also ordered the exes to split their assets, which included three luxury cars and jewellery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Read also

"I prayed for peace above all else": Korede Bello speaks on coming back fully into the music scene

Netizens convinced divorce was what Dr Dre needed to pick up his life

A photo believed to have been taken at the 2023 Grammy Awards, when Dr Dre was honoured with a Global Impact Award, was posted by @maikanodunga and went viral.

Peeps were shocked to see the rapper's improved visuals. They couldn't close their mouths, saying:

@MeKitilili said:

"He looks younger."

@yourgirldibamzo shared:

"He looks too good."

@arona_mmm posted:

"Jokes aside, he is glowing for real."

@Questerr_ replied:

"He was a substance abuser in his early life yet he’s looking great and youthful."

@SetumoKaMatlou commented:

"He looks younger than me but is 10 years older than me."

@aka_mkhewa wrote:

"He can get married to a 22-year-old girl and be happily ever after."

@GrootmanTebza added:

"Dr Dre left his marriage and started glowing like he's not from Compton."

Shakira’s ex-husband Gerard Piqué shares Instagram photo with new lover

Read also

Trevor Noah’s huge fanboy moment with Busta Rhymes: Grammy host raps ‘Party Is Goin’ On Over Here’ in video

Football star Gerard Piqué moved on swiftly after his nasty break-up with singer Shakira.

The Barcelona FC rock-solid defender introduced his new heartthrob Clara Chia Marti in a lovely Instagram photo as he lovingly leaned on her.

According to Page Six, Marti and Piqué went Instagram public weeks after Shakira released a scathing diss track aimed at the footballer.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel