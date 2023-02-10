Content creator Kopa Respect, who pulled a prank on Portable Zazu and his staff at the singer’s restaurant, has shared his experience

Kopa Respect shared how worried he was if the prank went wrong as he said he thought he would be beaten or his camera would be seized and broken

However, to the shock of many, including the content creator, Portable was ready to let him leave for free

A content creator Kopa Respect, who recently went viral after pulling a prank on controversial Nigerian singer Portable Zazu, has opened up on his experience during a conversation with Legit.ng’s Olumide Alake.

Kopa Respect, whose real name is Ayinla Sodiq Ayobami, stunned netizens after he paid a visit to Portable’s restaurant located in Ogun state and refused to pay after eating as he insisted the bill handed to him was not his.

Content creator says he thought Portable would order his boys to beat him. Credit: @portablebaeby @kopa.respect

Source: Instagram

Speaking about how he managed to pull the prank, the content creator said he came up with the idea because Portable had an establishment that suited his prank style.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I came up with the idea of pranking Portable knowing fully well that he has an establishment that suit my style of prank.”

Kopa Respect had two thoughts on his mind before the prank

The content creator who pulled the risky prank said he thought Portable would order his boys to beat him or seize and break his camera.

He said:

“However, a lot of thought started coming up to my mind some of which include; 1, What if the prank went extremely wrong and he asked his guys to beat me 2, what if he seize and break the camera we are using. I shared the idea of pranking Portable with my crew and everyone started informing their loved ones at home about where we were going just in case.”

How the crew had to study Portable for two days

The content creator said he and his crew prepared for two days studying Portable’s environment before they pulled the prank on the third day.

“We paraded and studied his environment for 2 days before eventually carrying out the prank the third day. The first day, there were too many boys and customers around, then we abort the mission. The second day, there was a loud music that will affect the shooting. Then the third day seems to be perfect with less customers and low music,” he added.

Man pranks Portable and his staff at singer's restaurant in Ogun state

Legit.ng reported that Portable showed his generous side when a content creator, Kopa Respect, created a scene at the singer’s restaurant in Sango Ota, Ogun state.

In the video, which has gone viral online, Portable was seen querying Kopa Respect over his refusal to pay his bill after consuming food at the restaurant.

The content creator, in his defence, insisted he was given a different bill from what he ordered, which stunned everyone present.

Source: Legit.ng