Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now opened up on why he is usually involved in online fights

The Zazu Zeh crooner explained that he fights online because he does not want people to continue to ‘rip him’

Portable’s funny reaction to the question left a lot of fans rolling with laughter as they reacted to the viral video

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again made headlines after sharing his reason for always being engaged in online fights.

While speaking with Timi Agbaje in the viral interview, the Zazu Zeh crooner was asked why he was always fighting.

Portable then asked the interviewer if he had been ‘ripped’ before, to which he responded in the affirmative. The singer then asked if after Agbaje was cheated he talked, and he replied that he did not.

To that, the music star said his silence is why people have continued to cheat him. Portable then broke out into a song he seemed to have composed in that instant about ripping.

He sang:

“As dem dey rip you dey go, make dem dey rip you dey go eh. I no wan make dem dey rip me dey go, that is why I dey para dey go.”

See the funny video below:

Nigerians laugh hard as Portable explains his reason for fighting online

A number of netizens were very amused by Portable’s reaction and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

v.i.o.n_:

"I too like this guy."

teminikan__:

"Omo This dude no get any Wahala Lowkey I am starting to like him."

shankcomics:

"This guy makes me so happy."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Oga don compose song sharp sharp. The real artist."

koredebello:

"Lowkey that chorus sweet o."

ada_la_pinky:

" portable Abeg start skit ooo."

boylexxy:

"The chorus enter, “I no want make dem Dey reap me Dey go, that’s is why I Dey para Dey go” eh."

feyvryt:

"I just Dey corner Dey wait for producer wey go make mistake go use this chorus do mix, make war start "

I want to have a song with Asa and win a Grammy - Portable

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, caused an online buzz after speaking on his plan to win a Grammy and to have a song with Asa.

The Zazu Zeh crooner revealed these and more during an interview with media personality, Timi Agbaje.

Portable noted that if he is being honest, he would like to win a Grammy Award for Best Artiste in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng