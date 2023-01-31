Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, recently left fans gushing over his two cute daughters on social media

Taking to his official Instagram account, the music star shared a video of his first daughter gushing over her baby sister and giving her a peck

A number of netizens were touched by the adorable display between the big sister and the little one and they gushed over them

Talented Nigerian singer, Harrysong, melted hearts on social media after he shared an adorable video of his daughters.

The music star had taken to his official Instagram page to share the video showing his first daughter gushing over her little sister.

In the short clip, the big sister, Daviva, was seen staring at her baby sister laying in her crib before proceeding to give her a peck on the forehead then smiling happily.

A cute video showed Harrysong's daughters sharing a sisterly bond. Photos: @iamharrysong

Harrysong then accompanied the video with a caption where he spoke about loving his daughters and how Daviva was feeling like a big sister.

In his words:

“What’s Daviva feeling? Big sister yea? I Love them.”

See the video below:

Netizens gush over video of Harrysong’s daughters

Shortly after the music star shared the adorable display between his daughters online, a number of netizens expressed how cute they were. Read some of their comments below:

afriquechique:

"My ovaries."

chioma0164:

"big sister feeling❤️"

sharon_bamidele:

"Big sister duties ❤️❤️"

favour23335:

"Daviva is cute."

loveth11623:

"they are amazing ❤️"

talemah_:

"they are so lovely."

mhizgolden68:

"sisters bond."

lovedekey:

"Daviva the big sister."

sonia___7788:

"they look great together."

Nice one.

Harrysong welcomes 2nd daughter with wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, recently welcomed a new addition to his family. The music star, who welcomed a second child with his wife, took to social media to share the good news with his fans.

He teased fans with a photo of his newborn’s hand as he told them to join him in welcoming his second daughter.

Not stopping there, the singer revealed that she was born at 3am on December 21, 2022. He then went ahead to say that the newborn’s name is Purity.

