Nigerian singer Teni couldn't help but lament over how much she had to cough out after breakfast with her family

The singer shared a short video of her receipt as she lamented about spending half a million on just food

Teni's video sparked different reactions on social media as some netizens found her outburst funny

Popular Nigerian singer Teni couldn't believe her eyes after she had to pay almost N300k for breakfast.

From indications, the singer went to eat with her family members, and she called on her mum across the table to hear how much she spent on food.

Teni shares receipt of breakfast Photo credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni also suddenly questioned what she ate for the bill to have gone that high as she concluded that she spent half a million on food.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Teni's outburst

samanigram:

"Them kill cow for you?"

lucky_izzyy:

"Person wen lose weight."

dogopatrick:

"You buy something abroad and convert it to naira???"

bobbywizkidfcforlife:

"Na all of them las las go share the bill. Celebrities with there no straight forward life."

nnaemekaiwu2023:

"Teni dey do pass herself this days."

frank_montana:

"611$ nor reach half a million, Dey go Abeg."

geetherapper__:

"600usd half a million? Shey in Zimbabwean currency?"

nikokbameen:

"Even people wey get dollar never sell 2 eggs 36 dollarshumanity."

onyxcabana:

"Teni don feed the whole Atlanta."

akins.ma:

"Teni mama the mama this money no reach half ooo, make we dy throw lie small small "

olamsj.a.y:

"611$ wey I go give iya ruka chop for a year and 3 days."

cokernoah990:

"Person wey dey catch cruise, $611 not $611k lol."

Nigerians gush over Teni as she shows off new smaller figure in photos

Even though she did not show her weight loss process, Nigerians are pleased that singer Teni now sports a new look.

The Power Rangers crooner shocked everyone on Twitter after she decided to show off her new figure.

Teni, who used to be on the big side, now looks smaller, younger, and several sizes down.

She also ditched her usual oversized outfits for a fitted white shirt, red leather pants and yellow shoes.

Source: Legit.ng