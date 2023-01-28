As a sign of appreciation to his beautiful wife, Cubana Chiefpriest spoiled her with an original Hermes bag on her birthday

The socialite shared a video of his wife eagerly opening the box as he showed off receipts as proof that he bought the real thing

Chiefpriest in his caption gushed over his wife as he begged her to continue to put up with him despite his shortcomings

Cubana Chiefpriest got people commending him for being a good husband after he gifted his wife an original Hermes bag for her birthday.

In the video sighted on his page, the socialite's wife was seen eagerly opening the box to show off her new bag.

Cubana Chiefpriest spoils wife for birthday Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest who sat by her side at the restaurant brought out items of proof that he indeed bought his wife the real deal and not the copy.

Inn his caption, he apologised to his wife for his shortcomings and urged her to just keep putting up with him.

"Happy Birthday My Wifey❤️ @_deangels I Wonder What Life Would Have Been Without You My Angel Am Forever Loyal To You Baby, For All My Short Comings Biko Am So Sorry, Just Dey Manage Me Dey Go. May God Bless, Protect & Keep You For Us Amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the beautiful video

luchydonalds:

"Awwwwwww Good Husband Happy birthday Queen."

thechomzy:

"Happy Blessed Birthday mama "

guldenjeweloffical:

"Awwwww❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday wifey....Age Gracefully."

_omonojie:

"What’s with this Hermès bag ya’all???? Another gift no dey? ‍♀️"

o_b_e_l_e_m:

"Is just the “ just dey manage me dey go for” for me Happy birthday matry dey manage am dey go, him don beg"

naa.sipping.mocha:

"Chai Shortcoming Keh, the money is already helping her manage his regular cheating and public humiliation, God I pray you protect this woman from the HIV & STDs he brings into their home."

edibles_chow:

"Nah so that he pikin when he get outside wedlock matter take sleep.yeye dey smell."

Source: Legit.ng