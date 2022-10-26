BBNaija Level Up reality star Hermes recently visited his mother, and it was an emotional one for him

Hermes, who revealed it was the first time he was visiting his mum since he left the house, described his mum as his rock

In the heartfelt video, the reality star said his mum doesn’t speak, as many took to his comment section to hail him for the move

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star Hermes has stirred up emotions after he visited his mother for the first time since the end of the reality show.

Hermes, in the video, revealed it'd been a while since he saw his mother, as the last time he saw her was before he went into Big Brother's house.

Hermes visits his mum for the first time after BBNaija. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

What made the video even more touching was the fact that Hermes said his mom couldn't say a word, and she seems not to know who he was.

Irrespective of this, the reality star who described his mum as his rock said he's happy to see her while adding that she looked much better than the last time he saw her.

See the video below:

Fans react as Hermes visits his mum

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tiannahsplacempire:

"Didn’t know when I started crying ."

healthertainer:

"Thanks for sharing your dearest moments with us. this is so heart warming. Cathartic ❤️."

therealmissella:

"❤️❤️ ur mama ur die hard and number one fan ."

aleezahsskincare:

"Your mom is so gorgeous, Ageless beauty, I mean look at that face…No makeup, nothing and yet she’s still so pretty ."

Hermes shares emotional story of how his mother left him and his siblings as kids

During an emotional interview, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star Hermes Iyele spoke fondly about his love for his parents despite his mother not being available for him and his siblings.

He spoke about his humble beginning and how his father was the one who bathed them as kids. He said it was hard for his dad, but he refused to take a second wife.

According to him:

"Even though we saw him suffering he refused to take a second wife even though she left, he still made sure that the kids they made together never carried the hate for their mother, that was how I learnt that love is reciprocal and it is an individual decision. Love is not taken it is only given."

