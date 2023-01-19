Fast-rising Afrobeats star Skiibii has openly declared that peace should not always be an option

The Trenches singer believes that not all troubles should be averted, that some deserve to be faced squarely

Skiibii’s statement has sparked a wild range of reactions amongst netizens, with many making fun of the artist’s stance

Nigerian fast-rising artist Skiibii has dropped his two cents on what people should do in the face of trouble.

The singer noted that it was best to face wahala sometimes rather than ignore one that would make the person look incapable.

Skiibii has encouraged his fans to sometimes choose the hard way rather than the easy way.

In Skiibii’s words:

"No be all Wahala you go avoid, e get someway e be say if you no fight back you are a bast*rd."

See Skiibii’s post below

Netizens react to Skiibii’s post

stayc33_:

"Sha fight for place wey them fit separate you. "

milly_posh21:

"So I’m I suppose to fight aboki wey nor gree put jara for my suya? Wat if he stab me ?"

liz_world25_:

"This year, I just wan avoid all types of fight! Na only money I fit fight for like this. "

itzandyurcandy:

"This guy no really rate that him ex be that she wasn’t worth fighting. "

thefoodnetworknig2:

Haaaa noooo, Flee from ALL appearance of evil 1 Thessalonians 5:2. E fit be that one fight you think you shouldn’t ignore that will put in the biggest trouble of your life. Go to prison and go and hear stories…hmmm."

nnenna_blinks_:

" Choose your battles wisely. There are some battles that might cause you everything. So it’s better you walk away."

jessysdome_:

"But when your ex was dragging you,you no talk oo."

kennypaul4life:

" Hope you are not talking about physical fights shaa bcos me and physical fights no be anything in common at all! If you kill person you are not safe! If person kill you you are not safe! Here in SA I know many Naija guys wey dey prison for killing their fellow Naijas during physical fights! Besides Dangote can never have a physical fights with anyone! I think physical fights is for broke people and for kids!"

