Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently lent her voice to the upcoming presidential election in the country

The movie star spoke on how the suffering in the country is too much everything has become a daily struggle

According to Iyabo, if Nigeria gets it wrong again during the coming election, the nation will start to bleed

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now spoken on the state of the country in relation to the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the movie star lamented over how everything has now become a daily struggle with people really suffering.

Iyabo went further to add that she now gets scared of opening her DMs because most of the messages she receives are depressing.

Iyabo Ojo begs Nigerians to get it right in 2023 or the nation will bleed. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The movie star then concluded her tweet by saying that if Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, the nation will bleed.

She wrote:

“People are really suffering, It's a daily struggle these days, I'm so scared to even open my DM's. Bcos 90% of the messages are depressing. My dear Country. If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed ”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo speaks on suffering in the country

Read what some netizens had to say about the actress’ concern below:

queenofdsun:

"Nothing but d truth, me wey I still dey struggle I know many people who are looking up to me for help very sad, some can't even afford to buy bread, I hope obi wins."

stanleynanka:

"Who is she campaigning for? In USA that we love to copy all about them (apart from the gun carrying mass murderers) their celebrities always endorse a candidate. Why are Nigerian not doing it?"

chefmoyo:

"Only Nigerians can fix Nigeria…… there’s no politician be it PO, ATIKU or BAT that has the magic that can completely fix this mess. Our leaders are a reflection of who we are . Majority of us are unpatriotic, we abuse power, we bribe and seek bribes, nepotism here and there, most of us are not law abiding, the list is endless! Fix yourselves first and see the ripple effect."

officialbukandy_oj:

"serious bleeding, I think this is the right time to get it right. May God help the youths of this country ( Nigeria)"

icent_rex:

"Who’s she supporting tho?"

priscillia_oluchi_:

"I swear ooo. Sad generation with smiling pictures. If you can’t afford at least two square meal a day, my dear you are made ooo. It is well , even when all is not really well."

chichi_blogs:

"This is our only chance to make it right else hmmmm."

adeoluolatomide:

"Tell that to your colleagues, ma'am! "

luxuryhairbysheba:

"Well said We can’t fail ourselves once again."

