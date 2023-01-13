Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently had an exchange with a troll who called her stingy

The celebrity disk jockey responded by calling the netizen an entitled person and social media users reacted

A number of people were impressed with DJ Cuppy’s clapback and their praised her after the tweet went vira

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has once again made the news over her exchange with a social media troll.

It all started when a Twitter user, Babatunde Temitope, reached out to Cuppy and called her a stingy person.

Fans praise DJ Cuppy's clapback to troll who called her stingy. Photos: @cuppymisic

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“How far stingy cuppy”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Cuppy claps back

DJ Cuppy seemed to take the insult gracefully and responded to the tweep in kind by calling him entitled.

She wrote:

“How far entitled babatunde”

See their exchange below:

This response go Harvard - Netizens praise DJ Cuppy over her clapback to troll

DJ Cuppy’s exchange with the troll soon went viral on social media and a number of netizens were very impressed by it. According to some of them, her response was perfect.

Read some of their comments below:

pepepretti_herself:

"Duh! She went to Oxford . Reply on point Cuppy "

luckieijay:

"Best Response "

jovial.ace:

"Only beggars knows a lot of stingy people. "

l.tobiloba:

“Entitled”I love her response. By their tweet we know them Urgent 2K. It’s obvious this Banbiala has been in her DM from Jan - Dec."

veevogee:

"This response went to Harvard "

emmcee_rnb:

"U give, U collect"

sharon.chigozirim:

"Hot hot this year! It takes a beggar to know a stingy person."

sexpleasurez_:

"For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction "

badboi_omoluabi:

"Na true cuppy can’t even make a down payment"

mirian_ejechi:

" Oxford response"

abjluxuryhub:

"Beautiful reply some people and entitlement na 5&6 money make you not get."

chulavib3s:

"Haaaba rich people no even de respect my last name."

nene_george:

"They really have same energy, what he gave was what he got"

adorable_barbiiee:

"is like he has asked for urgent 2k in her dm and she refused."

pheebskimnani_:

"How would you know a stingy person if you’re not a beggar yourself?"

Call me Mrs Certi - DJ Cuppy tells fans

DJ Cuppy has sparked suspicions that she has now gotten married to Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy got her fans curious after she took to Twitter to address them and explained that she should now be called Mrs.

On her official page, the billionaire’s daughter accompanied the statement with a ring emoji.

Source: Legit.ng