Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’s mother, Rita, clocked a new age on January 12, 2023

To celebrate her, the movie star and her siblings made it rain crisp N1000 notes on their mother

Regina accompanied the video with a touching message on how she wants to always make her mother happy

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, was celebrated in a special way on her birthday.

Rita Daniels clocked a new age on January 12, 2023, and her movie star daughter made sure it was a special one.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina shared a video of her and her siblings making it rain crisp N1000 notes on their mum as she danced happily.

The whole floor was filled with the naira notes as Rita continued to dance and one of them got a big box to pack the money in.

Regina then accompanied the lovely video with a heartwarming message on how much of a strong woman her mother is.

According to the film star, being able to make her smile brings them immense joy.

Regina added that her mum is the definition of an Alpha woman and she has a sister and a best friend in her.

Not stopping there, the film star explained that she always wants to make her mother happy so she has made it her top priority to be her husband, boyfriend and companion for life.

Read her sweet message below:

“Mummy you are strong !!!!!

"We Being able to make you smile, laugh and dance amidst the mourning and pain of losing our only uncle your brother ,brings us immense joy . You are a true definition or an alpha woman and everyday I aspire to be half the woman that you are. It is one thing to have a mother and it is another feeling to have a sister and best friend in a mother who you can always rely on for anything and everything. Mummy ,you are my rock and motivation, my backbone, my twin, my inspiration and strength, I am extremely blessed to call you mother and everyday I pray for God to bless you with all your heart desires, I just want you to be happy always, so I have made it my top priority to be your husband, boyfriend and companion for life ❤️ I love you mummy , HAPPY BIRTHDAY NNEM @rita.daniels06 , Cheers to forever my Queen .”

See the touching video below:

Fans and celebrities gush over Regina Daniels' birthday message to her mother

A number of netizens were moved by the beautiful display between Regina and her mother on her birthday. Many of them reacted.

Read some of their comments below:

berry.433:

“What else should a mother pray for from her child? This right here is priceless! Happy birthday blessed woman.”

lady_kuee_2k:

“I pray! one day I will do this on my mom.”

chioma_nwaoha:

“So sweet. Happy birthday mummy.”

nanadwoaduako8:

“Jesus moni or na paper”

prettychomzy_1:

“To be a single mother and train children no easy, she deserve everything.”

sweezzy1:

“Family or Nothing.”

laposh_hairways:

“Happy birthday to u ma. More blessings.”

Nice one.

