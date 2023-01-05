Ghana has been the hub of Detty December as many people from the diaspora tend to come down to the motherland to spend the Christmas and/or New Year holidays

From Letitia Wright to Dadju, to Charlamagne tha God, many celebrities from the diaspora truly did enjoy their time in Ghana

Legit.ng has compiled some of the famous names that came to Ghana in December 2022 to spend the holidays

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

In 2019, President Akufo-Addo's administration launched the Year of Return which sought to welcome people in the diaspora to experience Ghana. In December 2022, the theme was Beyond the Return.

Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper and Skepta in Ghana. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Since its inception, many celebrities abroad have paid a visit to the motherland to experience its diverse culture.

In December 2022, some of the famous global names that stepped foot in Ghana include; South African actress Ama Qamata, and American singer-songwriter Lucky Daye.

Other names include; International producer Jae Murphy, actor and professional dirt bike rider Chino Braxton, British-Nigerian grime rapper Skepta, and British rapper Dreya Mac.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa, and American rapper Chance the Rapper are also in the country as they prepare for the much-anticipated concert, the Black Star Line Festival.

Ghanaian-British rapper, Stormzy, Black Panther superstar Letitia Wright, American rapper Bas, and American rapper Meek Mill also spent the Detty December holidays in Ghana.

Meanwhile, other personalities who also spent the holidays in Ghana include; Jamaican-American singer Masego, American radio host and television presenter Charlamagne tha God, as well as American actor Jacob Latimore, and French singer Dadju.

Below are some videos of how some of these celebs are spending their time in Ghana.

Letitia Michelle Wright

The Guyanese-British actress is well-known for her role as Shuri in the hit television movie series, Black Panther.

She was first spotted at the recently-held Afrobeats music festival, Afrochella, which was held on December 28 and 29, 2022 at the El Wak Sports Stadium, in Accra, Ghana.

In a separate video, she was spotted with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr partying in a club in Accra. The video which was shared on her Instagram stories showed that the Wakanda actress truly had a great time in Ghana.

Charlamagne tha God

American radio host and television presenter Lenard Larry McKelvey who is popularly known as Charlamagne tha God was spotted in Ghana at the 5-star restaurant owned by Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he was spotted with one of the chefs of the restaurant as he welcomed Charlamange to the restaurant.

American comedian Dave Chappelle arrives in Ghana, given cultural welcome at Kotoka Airport

Legit.ng previously reported that popular American Comedian, Dave Chappelle, officially arrived in Ghana, and videos showed how he was given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

When he arrived on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, he was given a kente sash with 'Beyond The Return' woven onto it, which was wrapped around his neck.

The renowned comedian is in Ghana to perform at the Black Star Line Festival, which is to be held at the Black Star Square in Accra Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh