It is a moment of grief for popular socialite and comedian Aunty Ramota as she recently lost her mother

Aunty Ramota’s mother’s death comes a few months after she had lost her brother named Tunde

Celebrities as well as fans and followers have since stormed her page to console her with different messages

Popular socialite and comedian Aunty Ramota has taken to her social media timeline to announce the demise of her mother, who passed away on Monday, December 26.

According to the details on her Instagram page, Aunty Ramota’s mum’s death comes months after the passing of her brother Tunde. The socialite also sought support from supporters towards her mum's burial.

Video from Aunty Ramota's mum's burial. credit: @auntyramota_authentic

A post via her IG page read:

“Aunty Ramota's mum died this afternoon, this is coming few months after the death of her brother Tunde. Please kindly assist her with any amount you can spare towards her mum"s burial tomorrow.”

See the post below:

See the video from the burial ceremony as Aunty Ramota pays tribute to her late mum:

Fans pay tribute to Aunty Ramota's late mum

See some of the reactions below:

remilekun_59:

"Sorry for the lost aunty ramo."

ojuadeoluwakemiadeyemo:

"Accept my condolences."

bukolatoks:

"It is well. So sorry antyramota."

bosslady_hairlinecare:

"May the Good God uphold aunty Ramota."

elejire_:

"Sorry for your loss❤️."

hobthree74:

"I no even knw if na to laugh or strong face . She probably thinks it’s a movie set."

misty_yemi:

"May her soul continue to Rest On ."

barrykay_d_taylor:

"Awwn May Allah grant her Al-jannah."

filclassic041:

"Sorry for the loss."

fa__wazzy:

"May her soul rest in peace."

mjs_sweetediblescakes:

"Accept my condolences."

