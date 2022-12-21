“Our Princess Deserves It”: Video Trends As Ayra Starr Is Given Royal Welcome in Sierra Leone, Fans Gush
- Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, recently visited Sierra Leone and she was treated to a beautiful welcome
- In videos posted on her Instagram story, Sierra Leoneans were seen playing her song with musical instruments
- Ayra expressed excitement to be in their country and fans gushed over the viral videos online
Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, left fans gushing after videos went viral showing how she was welcomed in Sierra Leone.
The music star was recently in the West African country for a concert and their citizens made sure she felt at home.
In videos posted on the Mavin star’s Instagram stories, a Sierra Leonean music band was seen playing her popular song, Rush, with their instruments.
As they played on, other citizens of the country were seen screaming in excitement and waving at the 20-year-old Nigerian singer.
In another video, Ayra was seen expressing he excitement as she made a clip showing her team members singing in their bus.
She captioned the video:
“Sierra Leone, I’m so happy to be here”.
See the video below:
Nigerians react to video of Sierra Leoneans welcoming Ayra Starr
Read what some netizens had to say about the viral clip below:
will.ams1340:
"She dey hot "
yungceo_soulex:
"Our little princess deserves it "
high_chief_alhaji:
"That’s Sierra Leone for you! We welcome strangers to feel the love of our country."
Nice one.
I rebuke imposter syndrome - Ayrs Starr turns prayer warrior
Ayra Starr, who is signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin label, seemed to be battling with impostor syndrome as she prayed against it.
The talented singer who recently dropped a new song dubbed Rush, blazing hot on streaming platforms, said she has worked so hard to get to where she is.
Ayra Starr said she refused to doubt her abilities, adding that she deserves everything she has worked for.
She wrote:
“Imposter syndrome is no joke and I rebuke it in the name of Jesus , I have worked so hard to be here , so hard , I refuse to feel like I don’t deserve it ! E dey rush !!!!”
Source: Legit.ng