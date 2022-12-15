Despite the fact that Wizkid literally only shows off his third son with his manager Zion, his first son Tife continues to turn out more like him

The young boy shared photos and videos that got people pointing out just how much he acts like his father

Tife also shared moments with his mum who was 'feeling' herself as they got set to head out

Wizkid's first son, Tife, is the younger version of his father, and with each passing day, it is impossible to deny how fast he is turning out to look like the singer.

In a new post on his page, photos of the young boy, his mannerism and the way he walks got Nigerians talking.

Beyond looking like Wizkid, Tife seems to have chosen the soft way his father acts and reacts most times.

The young boy's mum Shola also made an appearance in two short clips as her son shaded her and proceeded to head out while she made the video.

"Homecoming “22 Representing the ‘JIGGY’ Clan #YoungStunnaLast 2slides though My mama always feeling herself @o.oluwanishola and I’ve got zero chill #ImOut✌"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Tife's post

_butterflyeffect_1:

"Young wizzy mi ❤️caption just like his dad ❤️too savage #imout ✌"

grace_odayi:

"he is looking like his dad o "

iamfemynext:

"Last slide for me though like father like son."

toheeb_clever_eto:

"Na in daddy get Africa do any how ❤️❤️❤️"

halimah_alsadiyah01:

"D last slide just like his dad shakara boy "

nishy_mgborukwe:

"Blood is sha thicker than water. Even their step sef na the same"

juliet_cuty3:

"Nah him resemble wizkid pass "

libabe40:

"Okay the way he walks tho ... like wiz."

blackputin___72:

"He just dey do like machala"

