Young, fast-rising Nollywood actor Lucky Oparah recently sent social media into overdrive after taking to his Instagram page to share his latest achievement in life

In a post shared on his page, Lucky revealed that he had just acquired a new car, which he called a Christmas gift that he gave himself after having a hugely 2022

The actor further shared that 2022, was one of his most turbulent since his being alive, and it is also one of his most successful

In the caption of his post, celebrating that he had acquired a new ride, Lucky revealed that 2022 was such a turbulent year for him, however, he gave thanks to God almighty for seeing through it with a huge success at the end of it.

Young Nollywood actor Lucky Oparah celebrates acquiring a brand-new ride. Photo credit: @luckyoparah

Source: Instagram

The actor, also noted in his post that the new ride is a Christmas gift to himself as he celebrates ending the year on a high.

See Lucky Oparah's post celebrating acquiring a new car after having a very long year:

See how netizens reacted to Lucky Oparah's post as he celebrates acquiring a new ride

@geraldlee1996:

"This is indeed phenomenal. Congratulations."

@ebukaonuma:

"It can only be God…enjoy my brother."

@jenniferobodoofficial:

"Christmas gift came early congratulations hun."

@michealvictor110:

"Congratulations ❤️I tap from ur blessings."

@izukpoi:

"Evidence of hard work."

@multipleemmy:

"How many movies did you do this year, wey you dey buy Brabus, this one loud o."

Source: Legit.ng