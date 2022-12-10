Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido was part of someone's prayer request at Shiloh

A snapshot of the handwritten prayer was posted online and has since gone viral as it prays for the life of the singer

Many internet users who saw the photo praised the unidentified fan for the selfless act of kindness

Davido continues to receive love and support from his fans months after the tragic death of his son, Ifeanyi.

A photo of a prayer request handwritten in a Shiloh jotter has gone viral online due to the content of the prayer.

The unidentified fan, in the note, prayed for the life of Davido and his family.

Part of the prayer reads:

"Evil shall be far from him and his family. Death shall never locate his family again. Let him find happiness in everything he does. Separate him from every unfriendly friend in Jesus' name."

Social media users react to prayer request for Davido

celestial_ife:

"Who ever the person is God bless him or her."

wendy_adammaaa:

"He is a good person so he deserves all the prayers he can get this period."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"As u dey pray for am no forget ur own problems oooo, David needs prayers no doubt , may God give the two of them double for their trouble "

kcnalaa:

"Last paragraph. Big Amen to it."

strongfeelings001:

"Dear Lord, please answer this prayer in Jesus Name Amen. I join my faith with hers....so shall it be in Jesus mighty and miraculous name Amen "

stephaniestephanie568:

"I see nothing wrong in her prayer, the more you pray for people the more God looks into your situation and doubles your blessings."

emeldajonas_:

"You pray for people you love and admire, I see no problem here. From her mouth to God’s ears, Amen."

